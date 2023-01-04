Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 778 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 29.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. 25,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.76%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

