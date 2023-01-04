Komodo Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and $469,136.59 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00240931 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00076291 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053032 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000242 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,576,150 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.