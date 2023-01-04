Konnect (KCT) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $55,807.21 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00474722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.06 or 0.02194853 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.72 or 0.30377372 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

