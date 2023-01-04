Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.54. Koss has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.