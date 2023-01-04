Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.54. Koss has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
