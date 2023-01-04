Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

