Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

