Kwmg LLC Buys 5,395 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 246,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

