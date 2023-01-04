Kwmg LLC Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $234.29 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day moving average of $268.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

