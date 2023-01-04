Kwmg LLC Has $12.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.