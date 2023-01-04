Kwmg LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

