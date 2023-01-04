Kwmg LLC Purchases 3,090 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

