Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LW opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

