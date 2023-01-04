Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 341,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 53,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 283,760 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Lantronix by 146.3% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 656,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.