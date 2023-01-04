Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LPI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,888. The company has a market cap of $811.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.31. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,540 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.