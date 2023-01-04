Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $48.43

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.43, but opened at $47.11. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 3,468 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($1.23). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.