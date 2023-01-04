LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $14.34 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

