LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Trading Up 8%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16. Approximately 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGIF shares. Morgan Stanley raised LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($125.53) to €91.00 ($96.81) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($78.72) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($97.87) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

