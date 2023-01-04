Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,206. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.