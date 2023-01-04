Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 32,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

LESL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 9,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

