LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,079. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.44. LHC Group has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $169.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $6,541,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth $7,120,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

