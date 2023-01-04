LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
LHC Group Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,079. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.44. LHC Group has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $169.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $6,541,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth $7,120,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
