Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

