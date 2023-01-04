Libra Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.51.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.