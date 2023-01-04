Lido DAO Trading 41.5% Higher Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00007960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $103.01 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,045,440 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

