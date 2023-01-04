Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Life Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $95.18 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.30.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

