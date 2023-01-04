LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 1.10. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.82.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

