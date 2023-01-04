LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 2.4 %

LITB stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.