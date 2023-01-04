LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 2.4 %
LITB stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
