Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, January 5th.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 3.1 %

LNN stock opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.63. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.