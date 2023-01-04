Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lipocine Trading Up 3.8 %

Lipocine stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $901,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 23.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.