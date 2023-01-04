loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 9.8% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 2,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

loanDepot last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,702,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other loanDepot news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,702,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,242,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840,598 shares of company stock worth $2,755,055. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $708,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

