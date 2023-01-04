Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Sells $844,872.80 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE L traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. 18,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

L has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

