Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 698,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,147. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

