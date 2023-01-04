LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $77.00 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $77.00 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

