Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 23,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Macy’s Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 12,031,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,552,760. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

