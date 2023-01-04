MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MAG Silver Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.