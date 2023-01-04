MaidSafeCoin Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $50.00 million and $5,586.97 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars.

