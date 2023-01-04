Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Down 3.7 %

MTEX stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mannatech

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

