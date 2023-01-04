Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 7,021 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 1.47% of Gencor Industries worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

