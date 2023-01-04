Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Bank of America by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 42,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

