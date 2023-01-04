Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 2,855 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.12% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

