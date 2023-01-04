Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 2,908 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.