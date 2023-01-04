Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 480 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.54 million. WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

