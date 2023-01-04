Martin & Co. Inc. TN Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter.

IAK opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $94.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10.

