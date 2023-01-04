Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 272.16 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.84 ($5.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.37. The company has a market capitalization of £236.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3,311.11.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

