Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 272.16 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.84 ($5.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.37. The company has a market capitalization of £236.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3,311.11.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
