Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.