Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

