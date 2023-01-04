Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 176,886 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materialise Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $510.28 million, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Materialise by 214.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

