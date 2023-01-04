McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $265.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.79.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.