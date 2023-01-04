MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

