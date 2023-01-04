MELD 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.45 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, MELD has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $57.03 million and $1.45 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00477925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.02213637 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30582333 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,881,888,750 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01988997 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,236,005.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

