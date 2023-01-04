MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.